As you know, Asobo and Xbox Game Studios announced the new one during the Xbox Games Showcase Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. But what exactly is this product? According to Asobo, it’s not a video game.

Director Jörg Neumann explained that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 it does not want to propose typical video game missions, as the work is above all a simulator. The team is not making a game.

“We did a lot of polls and the one thing that came out of everyone [i diversi tipi di giocatori] it’s that people wanted more things to do. We were like, ‘Okay, fine, that feels right, let’s do stuff like that.’ But it’s not a game. So we’re not doing playful missions. We are doing accurate aviation business. We are working with many organizations around the planet that do these things. They deal with firefighting, search and rescue”.

As we have also already reported, in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 we can also expect a better client that will install the bare minimum to play. Not only will this make the game lighter, but it will also reduce installation and loading times. We also got insight into forecasted full seasons and extreme weather conditions like tornadoes. You can find lots of details here.