“We have two and a half petabytes (2,500,000 GB) of aerial data, obviously we can’t install it, so we stream it,” said Jorge Neumman, the head of development. “The same goes for the digital elevation map. That’s huge too, and we stream it. Now we stream a few measurements, almost all of them, actually. So almost everything is on the cloud side. And streaming works great, right? So there’s no problem. But the client side is getting thinner and thinner.”

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will exploit the cloud to reduce the installation space required on PC and consoles. After all, the Asobo Studio air data database can reach over 2.5 pentabytes or 2,500,000 GB while at launch the game will not exceed 50 GB in total weight nearly a third of its predecessor.

Is the cloud the future?

Moreover, in recent years we have seen the space required to install games constantly increase. For example, recently we talked on our pages about the over 190 GB of the PC version of God of War: Ragnarok, while Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 started from a base of 130 GB, and then reached at almost 500 GB total among the various updates.

A rescue helicopter in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

From this point of view, the 50 GB required at launch by the new chapter seem almost a miracle, also considering that the game will allow you to explore the world on foot.

“We’re increasingly convinced that you can download more and more stuff. If you look at our dataset, it’s exploding… We launched 40 airports or something. Now we have 180, and they’re all 10GB,” Neumman added.

“You’re like, ‘Oh, my God, how is this all going to fit in?’ The thing is, it’s the cloud and it works… it’s like, anything you can think of now, you can do it if you embrace the cloud.”

Before we leave you, we remind you that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and within the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog starting from November 19th.