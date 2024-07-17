The death of George Floyd in 2020 strengthened woke culture in the US and large companies created programs aimed at inclusion

A Microsoft fired a team that worked to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion within the company. In an internal statement, a team leader justified that the policy “is no longer business critical”.

“The Real Systems Change Work Associated with DEI Programs [diversidade, equidade e inclusão] everywhere is no longer business-critical or smart as it was in 2020”, wrote the employee of big tech in an email sent to thousands of employees, to which the site Business Insider had access.

According to the text, the team was eliminated as of July 1st, following “changes in business needs”. The number of employees laid off was not reported.

When contacted by the website, the author of the email did not comment on the case.

Company spokesman Jeff Jones said in a statement that Microsoft’s commitments to diversity “remain unchanged”. And he added: “Our focus on diversity and inclusion is unwavering and we remain steadfast in our expectations, prioritizing this responsibility and excelling in this work.”.

GEORGE FLOYD

Microsoft and other technology companies have pledged to invest in programs to ensure diversity among their employees following the 2020 murder of George Floyd. The black man was suffocated to death by a Minneapolis police officer in the state of Minnesota (USA). The scene was recorded and widely shared on social media, leading to large protests in several locations.

On that occasion, the big tech has committed to doubling the number of Black people in leadership roles by 2025. The company’s progress in this regard has not been disclosed.

Microsoft’s decision to disband its DEI team follows steps taken by the likes of zoomwhich laid off its diversity team earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. O Google and the Goal also cut their diversity programs in 2023, according to the CNBC.

CULTURE WOKE

The measure goes against what culture preaches woke in the USA. The literal meaning of “woke” is “I woke up.” The use of the term by the black American community refers to being alert to racial injustice.

In the last decade, the term has also taken on the meaning of “awareness of social and political issues, especially racism“, as defines the Oxford dictionary. People began to define themselves as woke to identify as part of a liberal culture.

On the other hand, the word has also come to be used by those who disapprove of members of this culture and consider its members “people who talk too much about these topics [sociais]in a way that doesn’t change anything”according to the Oxford dictionary.

