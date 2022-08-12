The technology giant microsoft, is in the midst of a massive hiring freeze. In addition to that he has entered a large wave of layoffs. Some future ex-employees have come out to say that this Friday will be their last day and they will not receive compensation.

The middle Business Insider He had the opportunity to talk with three people who know the situation in depth. According to them, much of the company’s workforce entered through subcontracting.. In other words, it is other companies that hired them.

This week and without prior notice, these people were notified that Friday, August 12, would be their last day.. As microsoft technically it is not the one who hired them, they are not forced to give them any kind of compensation. So far there are more than 200 people who will lose their jobs.

In addition, heBill Gates’ company has slowed down its new hires considerably. A recruiter who spoke to the outlet said that a few weeks ago he was asked to cancel all processes. This left many roles within the company unfilled.

As if that were not enough, a few days ago microsoft laid off a group of its direct employees. These were in charge of Modern Life Experiences. A division that was in charge of making changes to the company’s image to attract more buyers. However, it seems that his services will no longer be required.

Why is Microsoft laying off so many people?

Until now microsoft It has not commented on the dismissals and the decrease in hiring. However, his financial director, amy hoodsaid a few words during his presentation of economic results last July that could explain it.

There he mentioned that the company will continue to invest in its growth, but at the same time they will have a focus on operational excellence. Perhaps the people who were fired did not give the width for what they are looking for. We’ll see how the situation evolves after this Friday.

