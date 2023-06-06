AFPi

06/06/2023 – 10:29 am

The technology giant Microsoft will have to pay 20 million dollars (98.4 million reais at current prices) to end a lawsuit by the US consumer protection agency for collecting personal data from minors without parental consent.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in a statement on Monday that it accuses Microsoft of having collected, between 2015 and 2020, personal data from children under 13 who registered on the Xbox console’s online gaming platform without informing their parents, and to keep the data in their possession for their own benefit.

To create an account, the console user must provide first and last name, email address and date of birth.

Microsoft “violated the Act” on the Protection of Children’s Online Privacy (COPPA), the FTC stressed.

“The ruling we’re proposing makes it easier for parents to protect the privacy of their children’s Xbox data and limits the information Microsoft can collect and retain about children,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Office of Consumer Protection, quoted in the press release.

“This action should also make it clear that children’s avatars, biometrics and health information are not exempt” from complying with the Children’s Privacy Act.

The decision must be approved by a federal court before it takes effect.

“Microsoft will need to take several steps to strengthen the privacy protections of children using its Xbox system,” the FTC said in the statement.

Under COPPA, online services and websites that target children under the age of 13 must inform parents about the personal information they collect and obtain their consent.

A Microsoft spokesperson consulted by AFP said Xbox “is committed to complying with the decision” of the FTC and will develop a new identity and age validation system to offer experiences suitable for the youth segment.























