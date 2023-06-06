The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States has imposed a $20 million fine to Microsoft as for the management of Xbox account data relating to minorsconsidering that this violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

Reportedly, the system stored some data relating to personal account information for a longer period of time than required by the specific law in question. Microsoft therefore had to correct these technical aspects of account registration, as well as having to pay the $ 20 million fine.

Furthermore, based on the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Actsome changes have been implemented in the communication, with new warnings inserted to illustrate to parents the privacy protections designed specifically for accounts referring to underage users, with new consents to be provided for those that were created before 2021.

Since the “COPPA” law in question went into effect, the FTC has been sifting through various companies to check the correct application of it. The most striking case was that of Epic Games surfaced in December 2022, with the house of Fortnite forced to pay a $520 million fine for its violations of the law related to the management of children’s and youth accounts.

“We are very sorry to report that we have not met user expectations, but we are committed to continuing to improve through new security measures,” said Dave McCarthy, CVP of Xbox Player Services, on the official Microsoft Xbox blog. “We believe we can do more and will remain strongly committed to the safety and privacy protection of our community.”

The issue reported by the FTC is with the data retention related to accounts for longer than required by law, something that would be due to a “technical glitch”, according to what Microsoft said, which ensured that such data was “never used, shared or monetised”.