One of the The biggest computer failures in recent years caused serious incidents around the world on Friday, July 19, affecting international airlines, railway companies, banks and telecommunications companies.

In a notice posted on its website, the American company Microsoft indicated that the problems began on Thursday and affected users of Azure, its cloud platform, which controls the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity software.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said customers were affected “by a flaw found in a Windows user content update.”

“The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been applied,” X wrote on social media and LinkedIn.

Many people queue in the check-in area of ​​Terminal 3 of Malaga Airport following the global Microsoft incident. Photo:EFE

According to computer experts who spoke to Efe, the latest update to Falcon drivers contained errors; Azure immediately crashed, the cloud computing platform created by Microsoft to build, test, deploy and manage applications and services using its global infrastructure.

This led to the appearance of blue screens or “screens of death” that showed all over the world that the systems had stopped working, and that the servers had to be restarted.

According to Microsoft, this configuration change in a part of the workload of Azure servers (the cloud computing platform created by the technology company to manage applications and services) caused a storage and processing interruption that affected Microsoft 365 services.

Information screen malfunctioning at Delhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. Photo:EFE

Chaos in global transport due to Microsoft failure

Computer system problems grounded some of the world’s largest airlines, while delays, cancellations and the need to resort to manual systems occurred in practically all airports around the world.

All flights from several major U.S. airlines – including Delta, United and American Airlines – were grounded early Friday morning. due to this blackout, which affected all flights of the country’s airlines, regardless of their destination.

American Airlines, however, indicated in X that it had resumed operations.

Flights cancelled due to Microsoft failure. Photo:EFE

In Europe, many airports and airlines were affected. This is the case of Heathrow Airport in London, one of the busiest, where contingency plans were implemented to minimise the impact on travel. The airports of Luton, Gatwick, Stansted, Edinburgh, Manchester, Rome, Schiphol, Berlin and Krakow have also been closed. However, air traffic in Berlin has only partially resumed.

In Switzerland, Zurich Airport, the country’s largest airport, said it had suspended landings until further notice.

Passengers wait in front of check-in counters at BER Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany. Photo:EFE

As far as airlines are concerned, Ryanair experienced disruptions across its network and bookings and check-in were unavailable. Air France warned of disruptions to its operations, although flights already en route were not affected, while Wizz Air warned customers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight on Friday.

In addition, KLM said the incident made it impossible to operate flights during the summer holidays and that operations would have to be largely suspended.

TAP has also warned its customers about the possible consequences of this situation on air traffic and at airports, and Eurowings has also spoken of flight delays and cancellations.

In Spain, early this morning, Aena (the Spanish airport manager) warned of possible delays due to disruptions in the systems and at the airports in the network in Spain in the middle of the summer season, a period of high influx. In fact, 7,400 operations were scheduled for this Friday.

This is how the effects are experienced in Asia

Several airlines and airports in Southeast Asia have also confirmed they are experiencing computer problems.

The affected airlines include Singapore Airlines, the Philippine Cebu Pacific and Malaysia’s AirAsia, among others. Singapore’s Changi Airport, one of Southeast Asia’s main transport hubs, and Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport, north of Bangkok, were also affected.

In Japan, the computer problem caused cancellations of domestic flights, as well as crashes on a railway system website. and failures in the cash registers of different businesses.

Beijing airports, however, were not affected, Chinese state television reported.

Passengers check flight information boards at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Türkiye. Photo:EFE

Long queues formed in front of check-in counters and flight screens at Sydney Airport in Australia.

“I’m in limbo,” Alexander Ropicano, a 24-year-old passenger, told AFP. “I don’t know how long I have to wait here,” said the young man, who was hoping to board a plane to Brisbane to visit his girlfriend.

In India, the reservation systems of IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air have been affected. Turkish Airlines, meanwhile, announced that it had cancelled 84 flights.

At the same time, the Emirates Telecommunication Authority also reported the failures caused by the “CrowdStrike software update.”

It’s not just air transport: other sectors affected

But it is not only airlines that have been affected. The ruling also affected banks, institutions, agencies and hospitals. Even the Paris 2024 computer system was partially affected, preventing the delivery of uniforms and accreditations.

The flaws also extended in Australia to the payment system of supermarkets such as Woolworths and banks such as NAB, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank and Bendigo Bank, according to state broadcaster ABC.

In the UK, the London Stock Exchange, rail companies and television channel Sky also reported outages.

Endless queues of passengers this afternoon at Terminal 1 of El Prat Airport in Barcelona. Photo:EFE

Even Israel’s hospitals were affected, the Times of Israel reported. The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement that it was experiencing difficulties receiving calls to its hotline and asked the public to contact the police in case of emergency.

The global nature of the ruling has led some experts to highlight the fact that much of the world relies on a single provider for such diverse services.

“We need to be aware that this type of software can be a common cause of failure for multiple systems at the same time,” said software engineering professor John McDermid of Britain’s University of York.

“We need to design infrastructures that are resilient to these problems,” he added.

*With AFP and Efe