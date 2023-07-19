Due to the court drama that the case of the acquisition of Activision by Microsoftthe house of Xbox you will not be able to meet the deadline to close the deal. Said date was July 18 and it is evident that the operation could not be concluded. However, it was announced that both companies negotiated to extend this deadline.

The boards of directors of Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have mutually agreed not to terminate the agreement until after October 18. The CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Koticksent the following email to employees on Wednesday:

Equipment, I know many of you have questions about our merger with Microsoft. I am pleased to share that, based on our continued confidence in closing our deal, the boards of directors of Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have mutually agreed not to terminate the agreement until after October 18. This merger is great for players, workers, and our business, and will create opportunities to compete against companies with large talent pools, strong intellectual property, and complete control of their markets. Our merger has been approved for closure in over 40 countries and we remain confident that we will resolve any remaining regulatory concerns in the UK. I appreciate your patience during the process. As always, thank you for your continued dedication and work. I will share more updates as we get them. With gratitude, Bobby

Via: Activision Blizzard King