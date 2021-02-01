Earlier this month it was revealed that Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo in the 2000s. We all know how that story ended, with a Nintendo rejecting the proposal, and Microsoft acting on its own creating the original Xbox. A new conversation about the history of Xbox shed some light on the internal debates at Microsoft at the time and what prompted it to try to buy from Nintendo.

Last week, former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime hosted an Industry Icons Roundtable on Twitch as part of the 10th Annual New York Game Awards. The panel featured the participation of Fils-Aime along with the former president of Xbox, Robbie Bach, and former Sony Computer Entertainment president Jack Tretton discussing his time as president of their respective companies.

How to use the Xbox One controller on Nintendo Switch

Microsoft explains why they tried to buy Nintendo in the 2000s

During the dialogue between Fils-Aime and Bacha, the latter was asked what Microsoft was thinking when they launched the proposal to buy Nintendo. Robbie Bach simply said that Microsoft didn’t want to do the hard work. What he wanted was to enter the video game market in the easiest way, partnering with someone who was already in it. He then added that at the time Microsoft didn’t have much to contribute compared to Nintendo’s decades of success, so Nintendo’s rejection was reasonable.

“We talk to all the PC manufacturers, we talk to Sega, and we talk to Nintendo. They were the big kids on the block, sure, and by the way, they were across the street from our offices, [refiriéndose Nintendo of America y las oficinas centrales de Microsoft están ubicadas en Redmond, Washington] so it wasn’t like we had to take a long trip to see them. Robbie Bach

The story at the end seems to say that this is the best course things could take after failed attempt to buy from Nintendo, with the Xbox Series X being not only the best console currently on the market but also the best console launch for Microsoft and Xbox.