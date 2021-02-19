With the arrival of Xbox Series X | S to the market, Microsoft took a step forward in terms of compatibility improvements for backward compatible games, such as the improvement of resolutions natively and even the addition of automatic HDR in titles they didn’t have it when they hit the market. Now, in addition to that, we must add the Xbox Series X FPS Boost | S that the company announced a couple of days ago.

Speaking recently in an interview with Colt eastwood, Xbox Director of Program Management Jason Ronald explained that Xbox Series X | S FPS Boost does not require any additional development work from the developers of the games in question, and that in some cases, the developers actually have more flexibility on whether they want to add enhancements to older titles.

Microsoft explains what it takes to apply the FPS Boost of Xbox Series X | S

We are doing all of this with no additional development work by the developer himself, so in some cases the developer really has more flexibility and more control if they decide to go back and update the title, or they may have plans for the franchise, so it really is a collaboration between us and the publisher.

At the same time, Ronald explained that because of how FPS Boost works, or internal updates that developers might have planned for their games on their own, not all games could benefit from the feature.

We listen to the community, we listen to the passion of the community, we know what games the community would like to see. In some cases due to the way the technique was developed, we will not be able to enable all of those titles. In other cases, the developer or publisher has plans for the franchise, and they will release their own updates.

Currently, only five games benefit from the improvements implemented thanks to FPS Boost, among which are Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs 2, UFC 4, Sniper Elite 4 and New Super Lucky’s Tales.