The document presented by Microsoft to the Brazilian authorities in response to what Sony has done regarding the purchase by the first of Activision Blizzard contains pearls. In it, for example, Microsoft explains to Sony on how it could go better with its renewed PS Plus so as not to worry too much about competitors like Xbox Game Pass.

In the document, Microsoft itself accuses Sony of blocking the arrival of games on the Game Pass, and of how many of the company’s first-party titles have never been released on other consoles. All to show that even if Microsoft made some Activision titles Xbox exclusives, it would not do anything new and not already seen on the market.

In the chapter where Spencer’s company suggests to Sony how to behave with the Ps Plus to bring it to success, we read the following:

“Sony could raise the already high level of their first-party products by making them immediately accessible via the PlayStation Plus at launch. This strategy would lead to immediate growth of the user base as a response to the competitive pressure of Game Pass and other services not offered by Sony.“.

These unsolicited advice actually indicate a very clear strategy by Microsoft towards the Japanese competitor, which wants to demonstrate how Sony’s grievances are more related to the fear of numbers that the Game Pass makes in the world rather than the availability of titles for its own. users.

The feud between the two gaming majors continues, with Nintendo which for now is standing still but could also take the field. Although he usually plays in totally different terrain.

Source: Kotaku