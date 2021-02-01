This in November 2021 will be the 20th anniversary of the birth Xbox, Microsoft’s video game division. Throughout all this time we have seen the launch of four generations that have given much to this entertainment industry, however, the road has not been easy.

During his first steps, it seemed that in Xbox They did not know what they were doing and were only opening their wallets to ‘get into’ video games. It is worth remembering the story of when Microsoft wanted to buy from Nintendo and the Japanese company just started laughing.

If this hadn’t happened, maybe Microsoft did not launch the brand of Xbox. But what happened? What was the reason behind the resounding no of Nintendo to the Redmond company?

The former president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aime, was the host one ‘Industry icons round table‘ in Twitch as part of the 10th annual edition of the New York Game Awards. The panel featured Fils-Aime together with the former president of Xbox, Robbie Bach, and the former president of Sony Computer Entertainment, Jack Tretton, discussing their times as presidents of their respective companies.

There, Robbie Bach said Microsoft I wanted to enter the world of video games in the simplest way, which is by associating with a company, however, they did not propose something special and that is why they rejected them again and again.

The creation of Xbox was the last option for Microsoft

As we mentioned, Microsoft He made a lot of moves to get into video games, but not everyone believed in what they were doing, so they had to create Xbox to have something to offer other companies that could support them in the beginning of this new era.

Now no one should blame Nintendo to reject Microsoft, since this company was only dedicated to making software and not hardware. Fortunately, time proved him right Xboxas they are a serious competitor in the video game market and have perhaps the best pro-consumer propositions on the market.

We will surely hear more stories about these 20 years of Xbox Because Microsoft changed a lot and the video game business is no longer the same as it was in 2001.

