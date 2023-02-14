Last week, a document shared by the UK Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, revealed that Microsoft believes that games that reach xbox game pass day one they sell less during their first 12 months. Now, Faced with this issue, the company has clarified this issue.

As you will remember, in 2018, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, pointed out that the games that arrive on Game Pass day one have an increase in sales. At that time there was talk of Force Horizon 4 as an example. However, It seems that this has changed. Thus, Eurogamer contacted a company representative to clarify his new statements, and see if Spencer’s previous comments are still valid. This was what was discussed:

“Xbox Game Pass gives gamers and game creators more choice and opportunity in the way they discover, experience and deliver games. For gamers, that means giving them another option to discover games and play with friends at a great price. For developers, that means creating another option to monetize their games. We are focused on helping game creators of all sizes maximize the total financial value they receive through Game Pass. Each game is unique, so we work closely with creators to create a custom program that reflects what they need to ensure they are financially compensated for their participation in the service, while allowing for creativity and innovation. As a result, the number of developers interested in working with Game Pass continues to grow.”

While these new statements do not contradict what was mentioned before the CMA, ensures that developers continue to consider Game Pass as a valid option to reach a larger audience. Although the exposure and reach that this service provides was never in doubt, there are still many skeptics about the revenue generation and sales of this platform.

On related topics, you can learn more about the previous statements about Xbox Game Pass here. Similarly, these are the new games for this service.

Editor’s Note:

At the end of the day, many of the statements that have been shared before the CMA and other similar bodies are aimed at getting Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard approved. Thus, some data is given in a specific context.

Via: Eurogamer