Much has been said about the possible exclusivity of Call of Duty after the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. In this way, the Redmond company has shared a new document in which it explains that the first-person shooter franchise will come to PlayStation, because it is a high-range property.

As part of the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation, Microsoft shared a new document where he points out that their games fall into three groups. These are:

-Titles with a niche audience, made up of proposals such as psychonauts 2 either Fallout 76 with “small communities”.

-Developments of uncertain performance as they are new IPs, where we find Starfield Y redfallboth confirmed as exclusive to PC and Xbox Series X | S.

-Productions for mass audiences, such as Call of Duty and Minecraft.

Of these groups, only the latter would have a high exclusivity value. Thus, Microsoft does not rule out the income that would be generated by seeing Call of Duty on PlayStation. Along with this, it is mentioned that titles like The Elder Scrolls VI they would be in the second groupThis is because we have not seen a new installment for several years.

We only have left for see if Microsoft honors these groups once the Activision Blizzard purchase is complete.

Microsoft shouldn’t go to these extremes to convince trade commissions that Call of Duty is coming to PlayStation. Similarly, other documents have indicated that, eventually, the shooting series will be an Xbox exclusive.

