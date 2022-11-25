The novel of the purchase of Activision by Microsoft reveals all kinds of data and statements thanks to the UK regulatory body. We recently told you that Xbox said that PlayStation exclusives were bigger than theirs, and now they explain why Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield are exclusive and call of duty It would be cross platform.

According to the available information, Microsoft considers that Elder Scrolls VI or the same Starfield they are medium-sized projects, although it is worth noting that the first title is one of the most lucrative he has.

This topic is explained in a graph where they say that psychonauts Y Fallout 76 they are niche franchises with a small community. Later call of duty Y Minecraft they are from a mass audience that extends beyond one device.

Source: Microsoft

Instead, Starfield either redfall they are new IPs with a not very well defined audience that are intended for dedicated gamers and that are single player titles.

It seems really curious that the North American company says that one of the most valuable IPs from Zenimax and Bethesda is not considered something huge, despite the fact that its quality is more than proven.

Source: Xbox

Besides Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield, what other games are exclusive to Microsoft?

Perhaps 2022 was not the year that Xbox fans were waiting for, however, Microsoft seems to now have the plan that all its audience wants with a series of titles that are truly outstanding.

As Starfield or The Elder Scrolls VI arrives, we present to you those exclusives that you can only play on Xbox consoles or on PC.

The Outer Worlds 2

redfall

everwild

fable

Forza Motorsport

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

ARK II

replaced

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

It is worth noting that redfall, fable Y The Outer Worlds 2 It is a highlight and it smells brand new. we do not doubt that Forza Motorsport may be excellent, but previous titles can work and be outstanding.

What do you think of the statements cited above by Microsoft? Do not forget to leave your opinion in the comments.