We started 2021 with no good news yet for Xbox Series X stock issues. The Xbox Series X, and to some extent, the Xbox Series S, have suffered from a lack of stock since their November launch, and Microsoft has admitted that it expects this to continue for the next several months. It is not the only one with this problem, also the PS5 goes through the same. And it is that in general the world situation has not been very generous in relation to the possibility of producing more consoles.
However, we have seen that during end of January new stock has arrived worldwide, although as it has arrived it has disappeared, without many of those who want to have their new consoles to overcome the problems of stock of Xbox Series X and S. With the Xbox Series S the situation has been somewhat different, since the stock usually last longer, and there have even been deals on Amazon. In We Are Xbox we have a couple of dedicated publications where you can buy your Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Microsoft expects Xbox Series X stock issues to continue for now
In a call after yesterday’s earnings report, the CFO Amy Hood pointed that the company expects “significant demand” for the two consoles during the next quarter ending March 31, but will be “limited by supply”, so Xbox Series X and S stock issues will persist. Xbox CFO Tim Stuart noted in November that he expected the out-of-stock to continue into mid-2021, but things could finally pick up before the months leading up to summer.
“At Gaming, we expect continued strong engagement on the Xbox platform and significant demand for Xbox Series X and S that will still be limited by supply.”
The Xbox Director, Phil Spencer, has also apologized for the stock issues, Stating that it is clear that more consoles are needed but that the company is trying to bring as many to stores as possible, the problem is that the demand is too high.
