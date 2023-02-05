After receiving the antitrust notice from the European Union last week, now Microsoft Yes wait to receive the official documents also on theUK opposition to the Activision acquisitionaccording to the New York Times.

In recent days, the Redmond house has received formal objections to the acquisition by the EU, but according to the New York Times now Microsoft expects the British antitrust authorities to officially express their opposition to the acquisition, and it is indeed a concrete possibility given the previous ones, but it remains to be understood what effects it will lead to.

Since the beginning of the operations, the United Kingdom has been one of the territories which has proved most combative against the takeover, with the action of the CM extension which was characterized by considerable opposition to Microsoft, clearly aligning itself with various positions advanced by Sony on the subject.

Microsoft’s lawyers seem to be expecting to receive objections also from the CMA and the United Kingdom, at least according to reports from the American publication in question, and it is possible that they are preparing a defensive strategy on the matter, which has also become extremely complicated by the battle sparked by the FTC in North American territory.

On the other hand, Microsoft still seems to be quite sure of being able to reach an agreement with the European Commission through some concessions, while the outcome of the process will have to be seen with the FTC, although there may be some openings on this too, as demonstrated the recent defeat of the FTC against Meta on the acquisition of Within, in a case very similar to that of Activision and Microsoft.

The UK remains, however, a complex case, which is probably why Microsoft is bracing for the impact of a negative response from the local antitrust, waiting to see if the matter can be resolved in any way. In any case, this is the indiscretion reported by the New York Times for the moment and has nothing official, so we are awaiting information.