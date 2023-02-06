Once again, the purchase of Activision Blizzard is facing a number of problems. As you probably already know, the UK Trade Commission, or CMA, is one of the large organizations that is deliberating the acquisition of this company. While some believe that this process will come to an end without many complications, it has been reported that Microsoft is waiting for a negative result.

In accordance with The New York TimesMicrosoft expects the CMA to oppose the purchase of Activision Blizzard, this as a result of the anti-competitive warning that the European Union shared this week. Fortunately, the company believes that the European Commission is open to possible remedies, and the company hopes to convince these two bodies to accept its concessions and approve the deal.

If this is successful, a settlement could be reached with the FTC before his trial scheduled for later this year. However, the report states that any of the three agencies could pressure the others to oppose the acquisition.

For now, the CMA is expected to reveal whether or not to approve the acquisition until next March, so Microsoft still has some time to convince this organization to be in its favor. On related topics, Microsoft calls Sony a liar for buying Activision Blizzard. Similarly, it ensures that the Xbox 360 store will remain open.

While the purchase of Activision Blizzard will take place one way or another, the question is how much is Microsoft willing to sacrifice so that regulators in the United States and Europe, the most important markets for them, are willing to see the process go through? carry out without further problems.

