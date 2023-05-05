In this last week, the new exclusive release for consoles Xbox, redfall, has been in the eye of the press and fans, but unfortunately it is not for negative reasons. To this title developed by arkane very bad qualifications have rained down on him, and before this, the very Microsoft He has commented that they expected something better in terms of scoring.

In a new interview with the podcast known as kinda funny, he CEO of the video game division, Phil Spencerhas commented that they expected to have at least two digits higher than the score in Metacritic. Although by the time the interview was conducted, the ratings weren’t as low as they are right now, so it’s possible that he was referring to a 75.

This is what he said in the interview:

We do simulated reviews for every game we release, and this is two digits less than we thought it would be with this game. That’s one of the disappointing things. We would never push ourselves to release a game that we thought was going to be revisited in the ’60s. It’s not part of our goals.

Currently, the shooter-style video game has an average of 59 by the industry media, for its part, the fans have it even lower, with a 2.8 that seems not going to rise in position. It has been promised that there will be performance improvements and the addition of 60 fps in the future, and given that, many users would have preferred the game to suffer from one more delay.

Remember that redfall Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: Redfall is presenting many negative things for Xbox, and hopefully that does not have any kind of repercussions in terms of layoffs or other issues. We’ll see if Starfield manages to lift everything that has gone wrong.