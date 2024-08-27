Xbox is expanding its accessibility range with new accessories, including the Xbox Adaptive Joystick and 3D printable thumbstick toppers.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick, due out next year, is a singular joystick with two triggers and four face buttons, essentially acting as half a controller that can be used with either hand, or other body parts.

The buttons are completely remappable using the same UI as the existing Xbox Adaptive Controller. Indeed, flexibility is key to all of Xbox’s accessibility accessories: the joystick can be used directly with the console, or in conjunction with the Adaptive Controller or Xbox controller. It can also be mounted if unable to be held.

The joystick is wired and comes with a two meter cable. There were two reasons for this: firstly, it ensures the controller is lightweight and secondly, it ensures it is more affordable. Too often, accessibility accessories are complex and expensive, so Microsoft’s aim was to keep the cost down.

Size-wise, the joystick is similar to the Xbox controller, although it is slightly longer to allow room for the cable to be plugged in. It also features a simple shape for universality.

Development of the joystick began in 2022, with feedback from the community as a major catalyst. Xbox has then worked with players with disabilities and accessibility experts to design this joystick.

The joystick will also arrive in accessible packaging. The cardboard box easily unfolds with one hand, there’s space around the product for easy removal, and there are no twist ties on the cable. This same packaging will also be used for consoles.

I was able to use the joystick at Gamescom for a quick go on Forza Horizon, as well as see the packaging for myself. While the joystick is aimed at disabled players, it appears to be a useful addition to controller setups, and the packaging is welcome for all.

Further, Xbox has made 3D printable thumbstick topper designs available on the Xbox Design Lab. This allows users to choose from a variety of different toppers, scale to their preference, and then download the design to be created separately with a 3D printer.

The toppers include a dome shape, stick shape, sphere shape, or a custom X shape that can be used with moldable plastic or clay for a unique design. These then clip on to any thumbstick, either on the Xbox controller or the Xbox Adaptive Joystick.

Again, 3D printing was chosen for its affordability and widespread use.



Image credit: Xbox

More details on these products can be found on Xbox Wire.

These products are welcome additions to Xbox’s official accessibility offering, although a thriving third-party accessibility scene is also needed to allow for customization and solve unique use cases.