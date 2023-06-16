Microsoft He wanted to celebrate his summer event in style despite the cancellation of the E3 2023 and it has not disappointed all its followers around the world, making it clear that it has been learning from its mistakes in the past and offered a very promising event for the entertainment sector.

For the remainder of the current year, the expansion of Sea of ​​Thieves Return to Monkey Island and Forza Motorsport. Deserves special mention Starfieldwhich not only had an extended video of its gameplay after the aforementioned presentation, but will also have a very aggressive global marketing campaign.

Starfield is the big bet and no resources will be spared to squeeze the new franchise to the maximum, for which both the control Like the earphones themes, a premium upgrade that complements the standard version, and a collector’s edition with a watch. On the contrary, it was striking that a custom Xbox Series X console in the style of Halo Infinite was not revealed.

The good news for the gamersarose when it was announced that by 2024, large-scale exclusive productions such as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024which incorporates specific activities such as passenger transfers, rescues, and medical trips, to name a few.

They will also do the same Avowedthe project in charge of obsidian and the spectacular Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II that surprised the world at the 2019 Game Awards gala. This latest game developed by Ninja Theory it will have a darker story and will have a larger budget than its predecessor.

In the same vein and without a specific release date, it was announced Clockwork Revolution which is quite reminiscent of BioShock Infinitein addition to having learned more details about the return of fablethe iconic intellectual property created by Peter Molyneux that for a long time remained in the trunk of memories.

In the multiplatform field, Microsoft showed the muscle it has been developing with Japanese companies such as Atlus and Capcom. In the case of the first, Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactic They will be on Game Pass day one, while, in relation to the second company, exoprimal and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessan adventure with oriental aesthetics, will also debut on said subscription service.

The multi-cited act was a showcase to publicize other video games that are on the way and attract attention such as 33 Immortalsa cooperative for up to 33 players, in addition to sagas of higher caliber products, among which are: Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, payday 3 and Star Wars Outlawsan open world under the baton of Ubisoft.

In short, the division chaired by Phil Spencerheld a very good event, where he also showed the existence of the Xbox Series S Carbon Black with 1TB storage, however, it could have had a spectacular shutdown that generated more hype in its installed base of users. The good news is that finally, the games of Xbox Game Studios They will start to see the light.