Of console war we have lived through it and although the nostalgics of that period still exist, probably to confirm their biases, we are living a very quiet period from this point of view, especially at Microsoft. Phil Spencer does not stop sending messages of love and brotherhood towards the competition, things unthinkable until a few years ago.

Microsoft’s gaming direction in the period Xbox 360, it was in fact very different, even trying to feed the console war towards Sony. This is confirmed by the former executive of the Redmond company Peter Moorethrough his podcast “My Other Passion”:

“We encouraged the console war, not to create divisions, but to challenge, and when I say challenge I mean the one between Microsoft and Sony. If Microsoft hadn’t changed course after Xbox, after the ‘red rings of death’, the market would be a poorer place and you wouldn’t have the competition that you have today.“.

As mentioned, the current direction is very different and most of the public also has a different awareness of the market. Of course, there is still the hard core of diehards who believe they have bought the only right and perfect console in this world and that nothing else should exist. You have to be patient.

Source: PureXbox