Microsoft Edge, the default browser that comes with Windowsnow will incorporate a free VPN which promises to provide greater security.

Although the company has not made this change official, there is talk of its existence on a support page official, where it is displayed with the name of Microsoft Edge Secure Network.

Microsoft Edge will incorporate the same functions of a VPN with this addition, that is, will encrypt the location of the device so they cannot track youand therefore prevent computer attacks.

The new feature of this browser can be activated from the browser settings and you will know that it is working thanks to a shield-shaped icon that will appear next to the address bar.

You can choose when to use it. Image: Microsoft.

Of course, such a tool could not be completely free, so it will give you 1GB without additional fees every month.

As there is no official confirmation, many specific details remain undisclosed, so it is not known what the price will be to expand the amount of data and protection.

Microsoft Edge is not the first browser with a VPN

The idea sounds very innovative, but in reality it is not as original as they make it out to be, since other similar programs have included it for a long time.

Mozilla incorporates a VPN automatically In some countries, while Opera has had this feature since 2016.

There are other browsers with this option. Image: Opera.

The advantage that it would offer Microsoft Edge when incorporating a VPN, is that would have the backing of Cloudflarea company with a certain reputation in matters of computer security.

To give users security, this company only promises that it will collect a small amount of data for diagnostic purposes, which will be deleted every 25 hours.

Do you think that Microsoft Edge will you position yourself in the public eye by adding a VPN?