Microsoft Edge or for friends Edge, is one of the most used browsers of this period. After all Microsoft she’s really trying hard to make her new star shine. Spiritual successor of Explorer, which strangely we still tell you about, this new version has covered all the flaws of its ancestor. Today we are here to tell you about an interesting new feature!

Microsoft Edge: We can now block videos from auto-playing

The Canary channel is always enriched with really interesting news. Today we want to tell you about one in particular that is involving several testers. This is a block that will really allow you to revolutionize some of your browsing sessions. Probably many times while browsing some sites, you will have happened to be surprised by an automatic video clip that has started playing without your consent. Know that it will soon be possible completely block these annoying cutscenes. Word from the developers behind the browser who reassure about the imminent implementation of everything:

“We have started rolling out the feature to some of our Canary users and will continue to roll it out to more customers in the coming weeks”

Still don’t want to wait? Here’s how to activate it:

Copy this into the search bar: “edge://flags/#edge-autoplay-user-setting-block-option” Press enter Restart your browser Activate the block in the appropriate section in the settings

In short, nothing could be easier and we can only invite you to try!