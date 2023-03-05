Microsoft announced that the browser edge supports the Super Resolution Video equally on both NVIDIA RTX and AMD RX, but beware: AI-powered upscaling technology it doesn’t work on Netflix and other streaming platforms, as previously speculated.

Introduced on NVIDIA RTX GPUs with Game Ready 531.18 drivers, Video Super Resolution affects video with resolution lower than 720p but higher than 192p, provided that are not protected by a DRM: for this very reason, upscaling does not work on Netflix and other streaming platforms.

There vsr on one side Increase video resolutionon the other hand, it removes compression artifacts and improves the sharpness of texts. However, we are talking about a feature that is currently only accessible by 50% of Edge users, while it will become available to all the others later.

How to enable Video Super Resolution on Edge? If you are one of the people who can access this technology, just type in the Edge address bar edge://flags/#edge-video-super-resolutionthen manually activate the feature.

A further condition necessary for the functioning of the VSR is that the device is connected to electricity and therefore does not work on battery power, but Microsoft is already working to increase the compatibility and support of this feature on new GPUs and hybrid systems.