Microsoft Edge is a web browser developed by Microsoft and introduced in 2015. It is the spiritual successor of Internet Explorer. The new version offers advanced web browsing features, including Cortana integration, the ability to annotate and share web pages, and improved performance over its predecessor. Today we are here precisely to tell you about it browsers on apple products!

Microsoft Edge, there are some slots open for Beta testing on the iPhone!

This is obviously a momentary situation, but know that there are currently open slots to test Edge on iPhone and iPad. If you are interested, follow us, because we are about to explain how to do it. First you have to download an app called TestFlight on your device. Then you just need to sign up for the Microsoft Edge program directly from here using your device.

In case you were wondering why you are in such a hurry to register, you should know that Edge on Apple devices follows a very different protocol from any other device. Apparently there can be more than 10,000 meters active and consequently it is a moment to find yourself with your feet on the ground in case you want to be part of this dedicated testing.

However, we hope that Apple will take a step forward when it comes to the browsing factor. Currently you should know that all apps that deal with web search are forced by the company to use Safari’s WebKit. A somewhat uncomfortable situation that greatly limits developers. In any case, we will keep you informed about this and many other news from the tech world, so only for the moment we can do nothing but give you an appointment for the next article, hoping you will be able to get a post for the beta test of the application !