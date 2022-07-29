Microsoft Edge is certainly not an unknown browser, it is basically the redemption of Internet Explorer and that is a reliable and constantly improving fast navigation system.

Today, however, we are not here to praise the browser but to talk about it in a negative way as the Collections are not working very well!

Microsoft Edge, the synchronization in the Collections from problems!

First of all, what are the Collections? Quite simply they are a system designed by Microsoft and obviously implemented in Edge to organize open tabs. The idea is that they can group multiple cards in a Collection to which it is possible to give a specific title and then retrieve them.

The problem is quite negligible if you only use Edge on one device, but it can get annoying if you use multiple devices. In simple terms, there are sync problems between multiple devices regarding this feature.

Quiet, the good news is that Microsoft knows, but the bad news is that you will have to wait until about mid-August (although the date is very generic and indicative). Also know that the Android version of Microsoft Edge has the Collections key completely blocked and not working.

We hope for a sudden resolution and only for the moment we can do nothing but give you an appointment at the next article!