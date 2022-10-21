Microsoft Edge is the spiritual successor of Internet Explorer, a browser that aims to heal all the errors of the past. This time Microsoft has thought of them all and has managed to conquer a huge slice of users. Anyway today we are here to talk to you aboutyet another update that improves the battery!

Microsoft Edge is probably the best choice if you want to browse and save as much battery as possible. Anyway, Microsoft has thought of a new mode that further improves its efficiency. All of this will be available with the Edge 106:

Balanced economy mode With battery-powered PC and high residual charge percentage: moderate energy saving measures that will have little impact on the browsing experience. Battery-powered PC, low percentage of remaining charge: very decisive interventions that could have a significant impact on the user experience, for example videos they take. A notification icon appears in the toolbar, representing a beating heart

Maximum savings The above is authentic. We remind you that considerable slowdowns can occur.

See also Xailient: the best Face Recognition in the world on the IMX500 These are really interesting features, which certainly they can improve battery life significantly too. We are not surprised by the choice of Microsoft, Edge has now gained a certain reputation as regards optimization and carrying out this workhorse can only be good for the browser!

#Microsoft #Edge #update #improves #battery