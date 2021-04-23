Microsoft’s work to unify in the best possible way its entire ecosystem continues to grow a little more every day. After the arrival of xCloud to iOS devices and computers, those of Redmond continue working to try to make a whole in any of their platforms, this time being Microsoft Edge the protagonist of the news.

As we informed you a little over a month ago, Microsoft Edge on Xbox It will allow users of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles to make use of the game by streaming. Now, we also know that the browser has received a major update.

Keyboard and mouse support coming to Microsoft Edge on Xbox

Thanks to Tom warren, a member of the famous medium The Verge, we have learned that keyboard and mouse support has arrived in Microsoft Edge on Xbox. As we can see in the video that he has shared through his official Twitter account, players will now be able to use peripherals to surf the net as if they were computer users.

In addition, as expected, whenever we access the online tools designed for this, we will also be able to write through our console thanks to the keyboard support, something that can be very interesting for those users who do not have two screens and they want to write down certain things that they later see on their computers thanks to the cloud.

Finally, the highlight of this new update of Microsoft Edge on Xbox is, that thanks to the addition of keyboard and mouse support, players will be able to get the most out of the streaming game offered by Google Stadia, as Warren himself shows in a later tweet.