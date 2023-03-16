Microsoft Edge is the heir to Explorer which is proving to be a great choice year after year. In any case, after the recent improvements to Bing and the AI dedicated to it that we told you about here, today we want to tell you about a new update that aims to further improve the browser experience Microsoft. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!
Microsoft Edge: new update that gives even more space to AI
The Bing Chat is depopulating, after all having an artificial intelligence to interact with for your searches on the net is undoubtedly a must have. In any case, Microsoft Edge has recently updated itself by offering us sparkling new ones functionality. The offending version is 11.0.1661.41 and there are many additions
- co-pilot to the browser sidebar [Basato su ChatGPT per analizzare le pagine web e generarne rispettivi contenuti come riassunti e spiegazioni]
- New way to view the sidebar by hovering over the Bing icon
- Edge’s Drop, for sharing texts, photos, videos and documents on both Edge mobile and Desktop. To use it, just search for it in the sidebar of your PC browser, or go to the download section of the app and press the downward-facing arrow.
In addition, Microsoft has released a press release containing all the other news of the update:
- Microsoft Feed on the Microsoft 365 Edge New Tab page: We’re rolling out a new experience on the Microsoft 365 tab of the Edge Enterprise New Tab page. This experience will feature a new layout focused on a larger version of Microsoft Feed, with more productivity content, and move productivity tabs including important emails, recent SharePoint sites, upcoming events, and tasks to the right side of the Microsoft Tab 365.
- Enhanced Security Mode improvements: Enhanced Security Mode now supports WebAssembly for macOS x64 and Linux x64. More cross-platform support (ARM64) is planned in the future. For more information, see Browse more securely with Microsoft Edge(opens in a new tab).
- New policy to clear data in IE mode when exiting the browser– Policies control whether your browsing history is purged from Internet Explorer and Internet Explorer mode every time Microsoft Edge is closed. Users can also configure this setting in the “Clear browsing data for Internet Explorer” option in the Privacy, search and services menu of Settings ( edge://settings/privacy ).
