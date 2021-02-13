That browsers like Microsoft Edge have more and more presence in our lives is indisputable. We are at work, at home, traveling, even on vacation, rare is the day that we do not use them at various times of the day. The main reason for this is, of course, online services, which over time have grown in a variety of functions in all areas. From work email to online gaming with GeForce NOW and Stadia, there are fewer and fewer things we can’t do with the browser.

And today we have one more example of it, and one that can play a trick on productivity, but that personally seems wonderful to me. And it is that the Microsoft Edge add-on store has released a new collection of eight extensions, which will delight many nostalgic people, who remember (we remember) some of the games that stole many hours from us in the eighties, nineties and early decades of the first of this century.

Specifically, these are the eight games, all of them free, that you can install in Microsoft Edge:

Pac-man

Word search puzzle

Tetris

Rubik’s Cube

Snakes by Bluemods

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

Mario Kart 64

Connect 4

As you can see, the list is very varied, there are titles such as Connect 4, which brings the classic two-person token game to the PC, to Mario Kart 64, one of Nintendo’s most remembered titles and that, as is indicates in the extension, runs on a Nintendo 64 emulator.

In a quick look at the collection of games for Microsoft Edge, you can download here, The ones that have caught my attention the most are the version of Mario Kart 64, which is nothing but the ROM of the original cartridge for Nintendo 64, as well as the Pac-Man, that you have transferred me directly to the arcade version in which so many five-dollar coins I invested in my childhood.

The downloadable version of Tetris in Microsoft Edge allows the simultaneous play of two players, and the same goes for Conecta 4. And little to say about Microsoft’s collection of solitaires, one of the best and most accessible entertainment options that have ever existed, and which can also be downloaded and installed in Windows through Microsoft Store.

Perhaps the one that has convinced me the least is the snake. And not because I didn’t like that game, it was actually one of the reasons that kept me as a user of Nokia mobiles for many yearsBut because the operation of the controls is not too fine-tuned and, in addition, the interface has room for improvement.

Be that as it may, the release of this collection may entice many users to try Microsoft Edge for the first time, and therefore it seems like a very smart move to me. And yet, if you want to play with Microsoft Edge but don’t want to install extensions, you should know that just like Google Chrome has the dinosaur game, if you type Edge: // surf in Edge Chromium’s address bar, you will be suddenly transferred to a surfing competition.