Just a few hours ago numerous media echoed that the Microsoft Edge extensions store featured some gems from the video game industry like Mario Kart 64, Super Mario Bros, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Pac-Man or Tetris, among many others. However, far from being good news for gamers, it seems that they were illegal copies or unlicensed imitations of these titles.

Initially, up to 35 game lists from 10 “developers” different with names like “GamePro Inc”, “Gamelands”, “StayReal” and “Kday”, with several duplicate games and some descriptions more than very similar, possibly indicating the same point of origin. Some of the games we found they had reviews dating back to October, indicating that they had gone unnoticed in the Microsoft catalog for quite some time.

But without a doubt the most curious thing is that the company itself promoted the existence of these browser extensions in a tweet via Microsoft Edge Dev account, retrieved by ResetEra, and which has currently been removed for obvious reasons. In the same way, it has also been possible to recover some of the responses from users who, seeing this publication, began to inquire into these games, such as Jordan Chase.

As explained in his tweet, Chase said that the Microsoft Edge extension for Mario Kart 64 would have downloaded a ROM of the game. While emulators are generally legal, and some sites (such as the Internet Archive) host abandonware that you can play in a browser, it is highly unlikely that Nintendo, which is well known for cracking down on sites that host pirated ROMs and content, will allow people download copies of their most loved games in free browser extensions.

Although in the case of extensions for classic games such as Pac-Man or Tetris, of smaller size, it seems that the browser did not need to download a ROM, but «looks like they’re using direct assets from the original game«.

Thus, the fact that Microsoft has decided to remove all these extensions makes us urge all our readers that, in the case of having previously acquired them, delete them, not only because of their illegal nature, but also because of the danger that they may contain some type of malware.