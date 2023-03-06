Microsoft Edge needs no introduction, it is the search engine created and implemented on their devices by Windows, a high-performance application that has captured quite a few users. Today we have some interesting news as it appears to be on the way a new upscaling technology!

Microsoft Edge improves video quality through artificial intelligence!

The use of artificial intelligence is becoming more and more and you will know this well by now, and now Microsoft Edge has decided to introduce a very interesting new technology related to upscaling, which will automatically improve the quality of videos played on the browser.

This will include all the most popular platforms including YouTube, Twitch and many others, but not limited to, and will work with both AMD and Nvidia video cards. Although this may suggest a great universality, in reality you will need a very performing and recent card: RTX 20 or greater for Nvidia and RX 5700 or greater for AMD.

For the moment the technology called Video Super Resolution is still experimental and will also be off-limits for laptops when they are not connected to the power outlet. If you want to try it, you’ll need access to Edge Canary, the most unstable channel ever for the browser. To do this you will need to use the following flag: edge://flags/#edge-video-super-resolution. Anyway given the excessive instabilityfor now we advise against its use,

In short, there are many limitations for the moment but it is certainly an interesting novelty and we can’t wait to see it evolve. Obviously we will keep you updated on all future news in this regard so stay tuned!