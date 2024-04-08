In recent years, Microsoft Edge has constantly evolved to integrate features dedicated to productivity and in particular artificial intelligence. Browser updates aren't set to slow down, and in one of the upcoming releases users may be faced with a new RAM control bar that appears to be aimed at PC gamers. Let's try to find out all the details about the new one Microsoft Edge RAM slider .

A RAM slider dedicated to gaming

The new control bar for RAM was discovered by @Leopeva64, an expert user in researching new features of Microsoft Edge, in a test build of the famous browser.

The cursor, complete with a dedicated section, seems to be aimed at PC gamers: the indicator is in fact present in the Canary versions of Edge and allows you to limit the amount of RAM used by the browser when you start a game or indefinitely.

On a system equipped with 16 GB of RAM, the cursor allows you to choose an amount of memory between 1 GB and 16 GB: obviously there is a warning from Microsoft on the possible consequences of too radical choices. Selecting too little RAM could in fact compromise the operation of the browser.