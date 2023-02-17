Microsoft Edge is one of the most loved and used browsers by users. This is the web browser Microsoft and pre-installed that over the years has increasingly replaced the now eradicated Internet Explorer. Today we’re here to update you on one of the new features we told you about already mentioned earlier: the split screen!

Microsoft Edge introduces the split screen, here’s how to activate it

As you may know if you’ve stayed updated on the news, Microsoft Edge wants to add the possibility of having a real split screen inside the browser through which you can view two or more tabs simultaneously side by side. This is certainly an excellent feature even if until now it was possible to do it by opening multiple windows and taking advantage of theor Windows split screen.

In any case, the feature is about to arrive and is currently available on the stable version of Microsoft Edge even if unfortunately it must be activated via a particular flag, which shows that it is still a fairly immature version. Anyway, if you want to start feeling it by hand, Here’s how to activate it:

Make sure you have at least browser version 110.0.1587.46. To check it, click on the three dots at the top right and go to the Help and Feedback section where you can view Information about Microsoft Edge. Enter the following in the address bar: edge://flags/#edge-split-screen Right-click on any link and among the various options you should find the possibility to open it in split screen.

As you can see, many refinements are still missing, such as the possibility of dragging the tabs and positioning them with the classic drag & drop. However, we can already begin to get an idea of ​​what awaits us and we will obviously keep you updated on all future news!