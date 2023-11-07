Microsoft, EA and more are making kids addicted to video games, a lawsuit alleges

In Arkansas (USA), Microsoft, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts and not only were they sued and accused of having caused it addiction to video games through design, algorithms and marketing.

According to the complaint, these designs and “habit-forming features” used data collection on minors, predatory monetization schemes and feedback loops to keep players more engaged.

“We never imagined, when our son started playing video games, what he would become so dependent that he suffers severely his education, that he loses all interest in spending time with his friends, and that he puts his physical and mental health at risk,” said Casey Dunn, the mother who filed the lawsuit on behalf of her son.

“These video game companies they targeted children and they took advantage of it, privileging profit over everything else. As a mom, I knew I had to do something to ensure they don’t get away with destroying our children’s well-being and future.”

The Dunn family is suing to obtain a monetary compensationto change the way games are designed and offered, and to get more “mental health resources for families trying to treat gaming-addicted children.”