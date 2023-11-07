Microsoft, EA and more are making kids addicted to video games, a lawsuit alleges

In Arkansas (USA), Microsoft, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts and not only were they sued and accused of having caused it addiction to video games through design, algorithms and marketing.
According to the complaint, these designs and “habit-forming features” used data collection on minors, predatory monetization schemes and feedback loops to keep players more engaged.
“We never imagined, when our son started playing video games, what he would become so dependent that he suffers severely his education, that he loses all interest in spending time with his friends, and that he puts his physical and mental health at risk,” said Casey Dunn, the mother who filed the lawsuit on behalf of her son.
“These video game companies they targeted children and they took advantage of it, privileging profit over everything else. As a mom, I knew I had to do something to ensure they don’t get away with destroying our children’s well-being and future.”
The Dunn family is suing to obtain a monetary compensationto change the way games are designed and offered, and to get more “mental health resources for families trying to treat gaming-addicted children.”
The lawyer’s words against Microsoft and other companies
The family’s lawyerTina Bullock, believes that video game addiction is serious and should be treated as such.
“Video game addiction is a serious disorderaltering the lives of children and disrupting families across the country,” Bullock said.
“Parents like me often mistakenly think that it is a failure on their part when their child becomes addicted, but through this lawsuit we hope to shed light on these companies’ reprehensible actions and deception and manipulation of our children for their own financial gain.”
Moving on to England, a clinic has treated more than 300 cases of video game addiction.
#Microsoft #making #kids #addicted #video #games #lawsuit #alleges