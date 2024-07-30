Big Tech is investing billions of dollars in artificial intelligence (AI) and the announcement of its last quarter’s results will be a test of Wall Street’s interest and confidence in this business. After the market reacted badly last week to the huge investment by Google and Tesla, the release of results from Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Amazon this week will allow us to see which companies can convincingly justify their investment. Microsoft opened fire on Tuesday. After a $2.3 trillion drop in the Nasdaq 100, the quarterly growth of its Azure cloud service showed a slight slowdown, with a rate of 29% compared to 31% in the previous period. Around eight percentage points of this increase are attributed to the AI ​​business, compared to seven points in the previous quarter.

The company’s total revenue for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, which ended June 30, rose 15% to $64.7 billion, while adjusted profit was $2.95 per share, the company said in a statement. Analysts on average had expected sales of $64.5 billion and earnings per share of $2.94. The stock, which had closed at $422.92 on Wall Street, fell about 7% in extended trading, dragging down big tech stocks. The Nasdaq was the worst-performing index of the session, down 1.28% with gains for only Apple and Alphabet. The data fuels concerns that the artificial intelligence frenzy that has fueled the bull market may have gone too far.

“Our strong performance this fiscal year speaks to both our innovation and the trust customers continue to place in Microsoft,” said Satya Nadella, president and CEO of Microsoft. “As a platform company, we are focused on meeting our customers’ mission-critical needs through our platforms at scale today, while ensuring we lead in the AI ​​era.”

“We closed our fiscal year with a strong quarter, highlighted by record bookings and quarterly Microsoft Cloud revenue of $36.8 billion, up 21% (up 22% in constant currencies) year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Traders are increasingly concerned that tech companies are yet to see the benefits of heavy investments in artificial intelligence. Alphabet shares fell last week after Google’s parent company reported higher-than-expected spending. That raised the bar for Microsoft, which trades at a valuation of about 32 times expected earnings and needs to show that AI-related spending is translating into sales growth for its Azure cloud business. The global computer outage that knocked out essential services and critical infrastructure 10 days ago hit the company hard.

“Microsoft has to go big and prove AI monetization,” Ted Mortonson, a managing director at Robert W. Baird, said in a note to investors Monday. Microsoft is “the most overvalued company in the world, along with Nvidia. So both of them have to do well. And Azure is going to need to accelerate to make it work.”

Before the sector’s recent plunge, Microsoft shares had gained about 24% this year, while options data now indicate an implied one-day move — in either direction — of about 4.6%. The rotation into stocks outside the tech giants’ group has sent the Nasdaq 100 index down 8% in just over two weeks, leaving the gauge on the verge of a technical correction. Avoiding that milestone will depend in large part on the performance of the quartet of companies collectively valued at nearly $10 trillion.

