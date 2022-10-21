We are all in suspense in this period, with a negotiation Microsoft – Activision / Blizzard turned into a soap opera, between sudden twists and close-ups on topics that didn’t seem so vital, given the context.

Lately the ball has passed to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom, which has expressed several doubts especially on Microsoft’s cloud gaming which in some way could take large shares of the market compared to Sony, for example.

This is because the Redmond house has in recent years allocated huge budgets on this technology, taking advantage of the Azure ecosystem, on which, among other things, Sony is also based. However, perhaps given the trend, Microsoft has taken a small step back, at least in words, underlining how cloud gaming will not be so impactful on the market.

“Cloud gaming is a new and immature technology that faces significant challenges, particularly on mobile devices. While this may grow, particularly on such devices, its use is not expected to be rapid as it requires a significant change in consumer behavior. Research published by the CMA shows that, in both the world and the UK, where cloud gaming app users could choose between a provider’s native app or the web app on Android, around 99% of users were using the ‘native app, with 1% using the web app or a combination of web and native app. Microsoft and many industry experts expect PC and console gamers to continue downloading the vast majority of the games they play.”

“[…] The postponement decision rejects Microsoft’s views on the grounds that ‘they fail to recognize the impact of cloud gaming services on the demand for consoles, PCs and games’, arguing that’ cloud gaming services can be seen as a ‘alternative for gamers to own a console or a PC’. This vastly overestimates the relevance and importance of cloud gaming services in the gaming space at the moment and in the medium term. Microsoft agrees that cloud gaming services in the future could mean that hardware distinctions will become less important.”

“However, the reality is that today cloud gaming remains in its infancy and has not yet been concretely proposed to consumers. Evidence from Microsoft’s internal documents, data and third-party reports shows that cloud gaming services are not relevant in any way to gamers’ ‘demand for consoles, PCs and games’, nor is this expected to change. next years. No evidence is presented in the decision to suggest otherwise.”

After all, Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming division still recommends playing in a classic way, given the wide latency that still affects this technology. Microsoft’s ambition, however, is enormous, as confirmed by CEO Satya Nadella himself, where the focus is on three billion active users, thanks above all to new 5G infrastructures.

Source: WCCFTech