The head of Xbox, Phil Spencerhas shed more light on what the recent acquisition of Activisionmanufacturer of Call of Dutyby Microsoft will mean for the series, and no, it is not about using temporary exclusivity agreements for the franchise in order to sell consoles.

In an interview on the official podcast of Xboxthe executive spoke more about last week’s historic merger that finally saw Microsoft closing the deal for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. He filled us in, so to speak.

Of course, during the interview, the topic of Call of Duty. This series has often been the focus of recent trials and tribulations. In fact, at one point, sony suggested that Microsoft could deliberately release a platform version of the game PlayStation with degraded performance (something that Microsoft (he said he wouldn’t do it). Spencer He said he wants fans of Call of Duty let them play in PC, PlayStation either Nintendo They feel “100 percent part of the community” without any additional barriers to entry or exclusive content.

“I don’t want you to feel like you’re missing out on content, that you’re missing out on skins, that you’re missing out on synchronization,” he said. Spencer. “That’s not the objective”.

So what is the goal? In the words of Spenceras for Call of Dutyit is about achieving “100 percent parity across all platforms as much as [Microsoft] can for the launch and the content.” Spencer clarified that “as much as [Microsoft] can” in this case refers to things like frame rate and resolution, which can be different if one console is not physically capable of achieving the same performance as others. “But there is nothing more,” he continued.

“We do not have the objective of trying in any way to use Call of Duty so you can buy a console Xbox. I want the nation of Call of Duty feels supported on all platforms.”

Spencer pointed out that Xbox has been “on the other side” of certain franchise exclusivities before. At this point, he mentioned the recent beta of Modern Warfare IIIwhich was available to users of PlayStation before it could be accessible to the community of Call of Duty in general.

“I just – I don’t think that helps the community. “I don’t think that helps the game,” he said. Spencer.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: At first almost everyone thought that this was Microsoft’s launch. In the end I believe that the objective can be achieved by simply adding Call of Duty to Game Pass which I have no doubt will happen. But, in reality Microsoft it suits you more than Call of Duty continue on all possible platforms, while offering the option of playing all the titles in the saga for a very affordable subscription on their consoles, as is the case of Minecraft.