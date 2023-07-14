The maker of Xbox, Microsofthas expressed its “disappointment” to see that the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a formal appeal to try to reverse this week’s explosive court decision. After months of legal wrangling, an American judge paved the way for Microsoft complete your purchase of Activision Blizzard for $68.700 million dollars, after determining that the FTC it had not sufficiently demonstrated why it should be blocked.

The FTC, as expected, is appealing this decision and has already submitted the documents to start the process as quickly as possible. In response to the notice of the appeal of the FTCthe president of MicrosoftBrad Smith, claimed that the US regulator had a “clearly weak” case and that Microsoft he would defend himself.

“The district court’s decision makes it clear that this acquisition is beneficial to both competition and consumers,” Smith said in a statement sent to Eurogamer regarding this week’s ruling. “We are disappointed that the FTC continue to pursue a clearly weak case, and we will oppose any further effort to delay the possibility of moving forward.”

So what will happen next? At the moment, Microsoft is subject to a temporary restraining order that prevents her from completing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard before midnight Pacific time this Friday, July 14.

The FTC could try to extend this restraining order, although it is not clear if there is time to do so this week.

And time is crucial. The agreement with Activision Blizzard has a deadline that expires next Tuesday, July 18. Microsoft is committed to closing the acquisition by then and appears set to move forward with it over the weekend as shares of Activision Blizzard they have already been announced as delisted from Nasdaq.

There’s also the matter of the UK Markets and Competition Authority, the other regulator still holding up the deal. But this week brought a little hope, since the judicial decision of the FTC he convinced her to return to the negotiating table.

“The facts have not changed,” said Lulu Cheng Meservey, an executive at Activision Blizzardreferring to the appeal of the FTC. “We are confident that the United States will continue to be one of the 39 countries where the merger can close. “We look forward to demonstrating the strength of our case in court, once again.”

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: Maybe you are very young, but when I was a child, there weren’t so many TVs at home and if your granny watched a soap opera, many times you hated it so much (the soap opera) that you only wanted it to end and, sometimes, if the novel was very successful and the last chapter was approaching, they announced that there would be 100 more chapters. And that feeling is the same as this damn trial, we already know that Microsoft is going to buy Activision, why extend this drama?