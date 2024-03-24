Microsoft DirectSR was officially presented at GDC 2024: as already reported in recent days, it is a technology that it will make it easier the use of upscaling solutions such as DLSS, FSR and XeSS.

Defined by the Redmond company as the link between games and super sampling technologies, DirectSR will introduce an accessible and effective interface for developers who need to support some type of upscaling.

The turning point is represented by DirectSR's ability to “act as a bridge” with respect to the aforementioned DLSS, FSR and XeSS technologies, preparing all the necessary parameters without requiring specific optimization.