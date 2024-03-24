Microsoft DirectSR was officially presented at GDC 2024: as already reported in recent days, it is a technology that it will make it easier the use of upscaling solutions such as DLSS, FSR and XeSS.
Defined by the Redmond company as the link between games and super sampling technologies, DirectSR will introduce an accessible and effective interface for developers who need to support some type of upscaling.
The turning point is represented by DirectSR's ability to “act as a bridge” with respect to the aforementioned DLSS, FSR and XeSS technologies, preparing all the necessary parameters without requiring specific optimization.
In practice
How will DirectSR work in practice? Microsoft's idea is to avoid the fragmentation that occurs when a user buys a certain GPU only to then see his favorite game support another.
In theory, therefore, we would find ourselves faced with some sort of compiler capable of making games that support it compatible with any type of upscaling solution, without the need for expensive and demanding optimizations.
What's missing at the moment is one exit date: apparently Microsoft is still at the beginning with the development of DirectSR, but AMD and NVIDIA have already declared that they want to collaborate on its creation and this is undoubtedly excellent news.
