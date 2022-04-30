Microsoft continues to macerate points, especially towards a decidedly more digital future. In these pandemic years, very important choices have been made, which have made the world of digitization the focus of many works. The school was not far behind, with all the lessons brought into DAD during the various quarantines. The company, the best known globally for its services, has just finished the most important event it concerns the world of schools, universities, research and culture. The main pivot of theEdu Day 2022 – Augmented it was precisely digitization.

Completely new projects and initiatives were presented at this event, to facilitate the days to come for those who are still addressing the delicate issue of school. Thus, many more are born Microsoft Showcase Schools and Schowcase Incubator in Italy, with a number of teachers that is going to triple. Their selection was based on a very careful control by the company, which considered them true technology experts. They are called MIE – Microsoft Innovative Educators – and in two years they became about 300 on Italian soil. As for the institutes, they they are around 28 structures scattered throughout the territory. A beautiful record, if we think that initially they were only 14.

Microsoft aims for excellence with the program dedicated to schools

The Incubator program, on the other hand, is entirely dedicated to schools that have adopted the company’s technology, bringing the news directly into the school world we all know. This program not only goes to educate with new technological systems, but goes to create a global network with Microsoft Educationconnecting all schools. Showcase Incubator will go to give a strong hand on the autonomy of the children and their safety in learning, bringing a digital way to exchange ideas, opinions and much more. In these two years of the pandemic, many young people have suffered from loneliness or who have accused a lack of socialization, even through the web.

The company also aims to improve on this point, meeting everyone to make the classes more homogeneous with each other. Not only through a screen, but also thanks to entirely new physical technologies. The first university to have joined this initiative was the Federico II University of Napleswhich entered the experimental program of the Hybrid Learning Spaces. The latter was created by a collaboration between Hevolus Innovation and Microsoft Italiacreating mixed realities and giving a new method of both teaching and learning.

We are talking about completely virtual classrooms, able to give real lessons with holographic laboratories. In Italy, however, another University has also decided to become part of the future signed by Microsoft; we are talking about the University of Insubria of Varese, which has decided to equip its offices with Microsoft Hub 25. Digital whiteboards, advanced technology both live and digitally: teaching that perfectly mixes online lessons (where previously they took place thanks to Microsoft Teams) with those in presence.

The “Reforming the PA” project is a reality

Not only is Microsoft aiming for a brighter future for school digitization, but it hopes it can improve skills mismatch, promoting the digital skills of the various students who are part of the projects. In a historical period like this, skills of this kind are now required on the agenda and Microsoft knows it well; moreover, in this way it would be significantly reduced the gender gap in technological and scientific learning. The percentages in which I see a gender disparity is still very high, according to some estimates and which we have already talked about in recent months. If we do not act in time, according to a study, there could be in Italy a loss of USD 18 trillion in GDP by 2025.

Within the same year, and again thanks to the same study, the ICT sector will seem to require up to 137 thousand professionals in the sector. Huge data, if we think that the year indicated is not far off. Action must be taken, and fast, and Microsoft took advantage of Edu Day 2022 to promote collaboration with the Ministry of Public Administration, giving life to the project “Reform the PA”. Let’s talk about a training program that will involve 3.2 million public employeeswhich will then form the next generation.

Not only that, why there will be over 40 courses with various certifications of IT and technology skills, made available by Microsoft Italy to adopt the method of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. During the event, the partnership with CRUI, Conference of Rectors of Italian Universities, promising further curricular paths for all those who are part of it. Not only big, however, because Microsoft Italy announces the new edition of WebValley: the summer school for young people.