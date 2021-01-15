Microsoft details Xbox exclusive games of 2021. Although 2020 was hit by the Covid-19 crisis and the video game sector was also dragged down, the truth is that it was a very good year for Microsoft. Not only did the first shipments of Xbox Series X | S begin to reach users, which are gradually being replenished, but the company announced bombings such as the purchase of Zenimax, owner of Bethesda and more studios. This 2021 has started very well for Xbox, with the announcement of the Indiana Jones game by Machinegun Games. And, to prepare us for the whole year, Microsoft has detailed the exclusive Xbox games of 2021 in its official Web.
The Xbox Exclusive Games of 2021:
Bye
The Artful Escape
The Ascent (Neon Giant, Curve Digital)
The Big Con
CrossfireX (Remedy Entertainment)
Dead Static Drive
Echo Generation
ExoMecha
Exo one
The Gunk
Halo Infinite
The Last Stop
Lake
Little witch in the woods
The Medium
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Psychonauts 2
RPG Time
Saber
Scorn
She Dreams Elsewhere
Shredders
Song of Iron
Tunic
Twelve Minutes
Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy
Warhammer 40K: Darktide
Way to the woods
The Wild at Heart
The Yakuza Remastered Collection
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Games optimized for Xbox Series X | S
At the moment, this is the list of Xbox exclusive games for 2021. Although it is expected that it will grow as the year progresses. It is also more than likely that all these games are, at launch, on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. What do you think of the exclusive list at the moment?
