Windows 10 2004 will be available to all users on Windows Update after Microsoft has added it to the “wide deployment” channel, as we read in the Windows Health status update.

Surely you have been using Windows 10 2004 for many months or have even updated to the next version, Windows 10 20H2, and therefore this type of news surprises you, but it is part of the change of strategy in favor of a gradual rollout of versions to improve the reliability of updates.

In addition, the version status change is more aimed at companies to indicate that Microsoft has resolved the known errors of the version and can be massively deployed on all computers except those that Microsoft has blocked, for this version only computers that use drivers of Conexant ISST audio.

The objective of this change in the delivery of updates is known: to avoid as much as possible the lots of mistakes from the past for which Microsoft had to suspend even a major update already released. The truth is that Windows 10 2004 was published much “cleaner” than the deliveries of 2019 and 2018 and although it has not been free of bugs, they have not been so many or so serious and most users were able to use it from the very launch.

The full deployment of Windows 10 2004 comes at a good time since in May the support for version 1909 in consumption ends (companies have one more year) and it is recommended to update to continue receiving security updates.

If you use older versions you should see the update on Windows Update. Or you can jump right into the 20H2, which is reliable enough for a consumer PC (it has the same base as 2004) but is currently the only one Microsoft keeps out of the “wide deployment” rating.

Moving on to next versions, we should be talking about Windows 10 21H1, but everything indicates that Microsoft has delayed its release to June as a minor update. The launch of Windows 10X and the incorporation of some of its functions to the general version seem to be behind a new change in the development model of this and for the first time since the launch of the system, two Service Packs in a row.

Windows 10 21H2 would arrive in the fall. This is a major version for which a good number of new features are expected, including appreciable changes in the user interface as a project. “Revitalizing and modernizing the Windows desktop experience”, as promised by product manager Panos Panay last year.