Microsoft has denied that it has removed games like redfall of PS5 and ps4 to make them exclusive Xbox. The denial comes after reports surfaced a few days ago that redfall originally going to PS5but that version was canceled when Microsoft acquired Bethesda.

The CEO of XboxPhil Spencer, has already claimed that Microsoft don’t want to keep existing games from PlayStation outside of those consoles, and this is the main argument in their fight to acquire Activision Blizzard and the franchise call of duty. The director’s statement redfallHarvey Smith, that redfall was canceled in PS5goes against that claim, so a spokesman for Microsoft issued a statement refuting the allegation that the game was pulled from the platform:

“We have not withdrawn any games from PlayStation. In fact, we have expanded our presence of games that we have released in the PlayStation of sony since our acquisition of ZeniMax, and the first two games we released after the shutdown were exclusive to playstation 5. We did the same since our closing of Minecraft by extending the reach of that franchise. All the games that were available in PlayStation when we acquired ZeniMax in March 2021 they are still available in PlayStationand we have continued to make content updates on PlayStation and pc. We have always said that future decisions about the distribution of ZeniMax games for other consoles will be made on a case-by-case basis.” Microsoft spokesperson

Although the agreement with Bethesda still allowed deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo will enjoy the exclusivity of PS5 for 12 months, once the existing contracts passed, things have not been so rosy. So much Starfield as redfall are exclusive of Xboxand there are rumors that The Elder Scrolls VI will follow the same path despite being an existing franchise of PlayStation. Independiently of it Microsoft or Harvey Smith are right, the future does not look bright for those who hope to see the future games of Bethesda in ps4 and PS5.

Via: playstation lifestyle