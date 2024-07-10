Cybersecurity is important and companies choose to use an operating system on their cell phones, which is why Microsoft will no longer use Android.

According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft employees in China will no longer be using Android phones starting in September 2024. They will all be required to upgrade to the iPhone 15.

The new measure is part of the Secure Future Initiative (SFI) project. With it, Microsoft seeks to standardize cybersecurity measures across all its operations. The use of iPhone 15 cell phones in the company allows them to reduce the security gap.

Remember that Android usage in China is more limited. Devices with Google’s operating system in China have problems with Google Play Store services, which is why there are several app stores in the country.

If a store is not careful with the apps it uploads, they could cause losses and theft of user information, something that Microsoft is trying to avoid with Android phones in China.

Microsoft cuts Android phones due to attacks

Earlier this year, Microsoft was the target of a cyberattack that leaked data. According to reports, it was orchestrated by Russian hackers who also targeted some US government agencies.

From there, the Redmond company created the Secure Future Initiative project, which is based on three pillars:

Security by design

Security by default

Safe operations

And now in China, the process will begin to change devices to a more secure or stable one where the identity of the Microsoft user can be verified. On the other hand, the company also has Microsoft Authenticator, as well as the Identity Pass app, with which users can manage their passwords and make them more secure.

Although it is not mentioned, it is almost a fact that this new measure has a slight geopolitical touch between the United States and China. Let us remember that TikTok remains a security issue for the neighboring country.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.