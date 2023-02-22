As part of a recent press conference, Microsoft revealed dominance data in the Xbox market. This it did in comparison to the PlayStation numbers. It was here that Sony’s console was shown to be the superior over the past year.

Microsoft’s Brad Smith was the one who revealed the market performance of Xbox. The reason for this press conference was to talk about the future of the attempt to buy Activision-Blizzard. Right now this agreement has not materialized and was stopped by the UK regulatory body.

The data presented on the dominance of PlayStation and Xbox by different regions was as follows:

Europe: 80 / 20 in favor of PlayStation

Japan: 96 / 4 in favor of PlayStation

Global: 70 / 30 in favor of PlayStation

Year-end sales in 2022: 69 to 31 in favor of PlayStation

Brad Smith added that these numbers have been relatively similar over two decades. In turn, he assured that, if the purchase of Activision-Blizzard is completed, they remain open to generating an agreement to ensure the arrival of Call of Duty on PlayStation. What do you think of this revelation from Microsoft?

What else did Microsoft announce at its press conference?

During the same press conference it was revealed that Microsoft reached a couple of agreements with Nintendo and Nvidia. With them, he assures them that Activision-Blizzard titles will continue to reach their platforms in the next 10 years. In addition, they will do it with exactly the same content and without any limitation. A similar deal was offered to Sony for its PlayStation, but so far they have not agreed.

Source: Twitter

These agreements are a response to different regulatory bodies that see Call of Duty as a source of disadvantage. With the promises of the arrival of these titles on different platforms outside of Xbox, it is expected that the purchase can be completed.

However, there are still a couple of months left for Microsoft to know if the Activision purchase is approved. Next April, the United Kingdom will announce its final position on the transaction. Do you think it will be completed?

