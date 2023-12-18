Microsoft has announced a range of offers across a selection of Xbox games, as well as its Series X/S consoles and Elite controllers.

If you head over to the Microsoft Store now, you will be able to save £100 on an Xbox Series X (although, while this is the official line from Microsoft, I am currently seeing a deal saving £110). This deal will run until 7th January.

You can also currently get £40 off a Series S console, although this offer only runs until 24th December.

