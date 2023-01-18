A few hours ago it was confirmed that Microsoft It is going to have many layoffs in the coming days, something that has been a bit alarming for those who currently work in the company. And now, it seems that this is spreading to some divisions of Xboxespecially with teams working on Halo Y Starfield.

Specifically, it was announced that 10,000 people are going to be removed from their posts in the following days, this to try to reduce costs in an increasing economic slowdown. This leads us to the fact that certain people of both Bethesda Game Studios like 343 Industries have been notified of their imminent departure from the respective current position.

According to what sites like Bloombergsome of them are veterans of Xbox, who have been working for the company for many years back in time. However, no names have come to light, since at the moment they have a kind of restriction that does not allow them to talk much about the subject in question.

The scale of the cuts in the gaming division was not entirely clear. Microsoft He said that he plans to hire people in strategic and competitive areas, such as artificial intelligence, and on the other hand, those in the department of HoloLens and some engineering divisions are laying off. And it is hoped that they will at least receive their compensation.

For its part, something that is beyond comprehension, is the report that mentions that the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, earned $54.95 million in total compensation last year.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor’s note: Now it’s not just the problem of disapproval from regulatory bodies over the attempted buyout of Activision Blizzard that’s mounting. But also, many collaborators will go to the streets for details that are not yet so clear.