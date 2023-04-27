By Paul Sandle

LONDON (Reuters) – Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith said the UK regulator’s decision to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard “shattered confidence” in the UK as a destination for technology companies.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which operates independently of the British government, blocked the $69 billion deal on Wednesday, saying it could hurt competition in the video game streaming market.

Microsoft hit back on Thursday, saying it was “probably the darkest day in our four decades in the UK” and that the region sent the wrong message to the global tech industry.

“If the UK government wants to attract investment, if it wants to create jobs (…) it needs to pay attention to the role of the CMA, to the country’s regulatory structure, to this transaction, and to the message that the UK has just delivered to the world. ,” Smith told BBC radio.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Smith’s comments were “not in line with the facts”.

“We continue to believe that the UK has an extremely attractive technology sector and a growing video games market,” said the spokesperson. “We will continue to proactively engage with Microsoft and other companies.”

Smith said Microsoft had worked effectively with EU regulators in Brussels but not in London, which he said refuted the claim that the country would be more flexible after Brexit.

Microsoft said yesterday it would appeal the British decision, with “aggressive” support from Activision.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Muvija M and Alistair Smout)